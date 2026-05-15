Ankur Warikoo shuts down ₹100 crore business, internet asks if AI is the reason | Watch

Ankur Warikoo has announced that he is shutting down his courses business despite the venture reportedly generating more than ₹100 crore in revenue and ₹25 crore in profits.

The announcement, made through a video shared on X, quickly triggered widespread discussion online, especially after Warikoo hinted that artificial intelligence had played a significant role in the decision.

Advertisement

In the video, Warikoo said: “I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue all profitable. Completely shutting it down.”

Alongside the video, he also shared a detailed post reflecting on the scale of the business and the unexpected decision to discontinue it.

“I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business.

We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined, since we started in 2020.

5 lakh students.

100 crores in sales.

25 crores in profits.

But it makes no sense to continue it.

I’ll be sharing more about my decision and what happens next tomorrow, May 16, 8:30 PM,” he wrote.

The post rapidly gained traction on social media, with users speculating about the reasons behind the move and discussing the larger impact of AI on online education and digital businesses.

Advertisement

Also Read | How fuel price hike could impact inflation and your daily expenses?

‘AI Impact?’ Question Sparks Online Speculation Soon after Warikoo’s post went viral, several users began asking whether the rise of artificial intelligence tools had influenced his decision.

One user commented: “AI Impact?”

Responding briefly, Warikoo wrote: “huge.”

The reply intensified online conversations around the future of the online courses industry, particularly at a time when AI tools are increasingly changing how people learn, create content and access educational material.

Many users also reacted with surprise that a profitable business with such a large user base was being shut down voluntarily.

“Lagtaaa hai kuch aurr bhi bada haaath laga hai. Jokes apart. This is a huge step sir. I am curious to see what's coming. Best wishes for your future endeavours. Thank you for giving us such a broad perspective of little things around us. You're truly an inspiration,” one user commented.

Advertisement

Another user raised concerns regarding enrolled students and ongoing access to courses.

“You are an exceptional teacher and a source of inspiration. However, what about the students who enrolled recently and have not yet completed the course?” the user wrote.

As of now, Warikoo has not publicly shared detailed information regarding the future of existing students or the transition plan for the courses platform.

Who Is Ankur Warikoo? Ankur Warikoo is widely known in India’s startup and creator ecosystem as an entrepreneur, angel investor and motivational content creator.

He is associated with ventures such as nearbuy.com and WebVeda.

Apart from content creation and entrepreneurship, Warikoo is also known for angel investments and business-related educational content aimed at young professionals, creators and startup founders.

Advertisement

Over the years, he has built a strong online following through discussions around career growth, productivity, personal finance and entrepreneurship.

Personal Story About Parents Recently Went Viral The announcement also comes shortly after Warikoo shared a deeply personal story about his parents and financial struggles during his childhood.

In a social media post, he reflected on how his mother became the emotional and financial anchor of the family after his father unexpectedly lost his job.

According to Warikoo, his father had accepted a new role offering double the salary and additional benefits, but the company shut down within about a year, leaving him unemployed for several years.

Warikoo said the financial instability changed the family’s life significantly and that his mother stepped in to support the household by working as a primary school teacher while also conducting evening tuition classes.

Advertisement

He described her steady income and emotional resilience as the force that kept the family stable during uncertain years.

Warikoo also reflected on how his mother’s consistency allowed his father to continue taking risks despite setbacks.

Even at the age of 72, he said, she continued taking tuition classes until around four years ago.

“There were moments,” Warikoo shared, “when she felt exhausted and tired of continuing, but she still kept going because she believed it gave the ‘risk-lover’ in the family the freedom to keep trying.”

He described his mother not just as a provider of support, but as the person who brought “stillness in a volatile life.”

Internet Awaits Full Explanation While Warikoo has promised to explain the decision in greater detail, the announcement has already sparked broader discussions around the sustainability of the online courses industry and the growing influence of AI on digital education businesses.

Advertisement

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Ankur Warikoo shuts down ₹100 crore business, internet asks if AI is the reason | Watch