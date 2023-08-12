“I realize my mistake after people's responses. This pic is Prithvi Shaw's who lost his mother at the age of 4. Which makes my post extremely insensitive and not something I am proud of. In an attempt to invoke my mom's natural reaction to my fitness levels in my 20s, I made a horrible mistake. @PrithviShaw - I do not expect you to read this or least of all forgive me. But it is my responsibility to apologize for this. I am truly sorry."