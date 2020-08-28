ANMI writes to Sebi, systems unprepared for new margin framework

One working day ahead of the deadline when new upfront margin system and margin pledge-repledging system goes live brokers and trading members have represented to the market regulator that the systems are unprepared.

In a representation sent by broker association, Association of National Exchange Members in India (ANMI) to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday they said that if implementation of new system if not postponed is likely to result in market disruption. They are seeking one more month to get the new system up and running.

"The operations at the depositories have not stabilized besides there is mismatch noticed in Unique Client Code (UCC) database which is required to be corrected before the process is started and if it is not attended on priority it is likely to hamper the process of smooth pledging / repledging of shares," said ANMI in the representation. Mint had reviewed a copy of it.

Starting 1 September Sebi is changing how clients securities can be used by broker and trading member towards margin payment. This is to prevent misuse of client securities by brokers such as the Karvy episode where client securities were misused and pledged with banks to raise funds.

Securities lying in clients' demat account cannot be used towards margin payment, instead these need to be pledged with the broker after client authorisation and further replegded with clearing corporations and exchanges. Any shortfall in margin collection will also lead to a penalty for client and trading member.

Meaning that if broker does not get an authorisation from client to pledge the shares, client would need to pay up margins upfront for any trade. And any shortfall in collection of margin will attract a penalty.

"In the light of challenges that exist, we appeal that brokers should not be held responsible for alleged shortfall in margin reporting and likely penalties levied, as per the extant provisions of circulars of Sebi / exchanges," said ANMI in the letter.

The system was to be implemented on 1 August but considering the operational challenges the regulator allowed the brokers an additional one month to transition to the new system.

According to a leading broker bulk of the brokers have not tested all the legs of new system.

"Before the new system in implemented we need to first return all the pledged shares to client's demat account. Then get authorisation from them to pledge them towards margin requirement for trades, this further needs to be replegded with the clearing member and then to the clearing corporations. Brokers have been able to implement parts of these but not all," he said.

"Testing environment is still not there, we need vigorous testing before the implementation. If that does not happen we won't be able to accept client orders," he added.

The ANMI that most members informed it that that repledge could not be initiated at all in both the depositories. Some brokers also claimed that new data sets did not capture all of their client information.

"One broker had 6000 clients and some 900 were missing in the new data sets," said another broker.

