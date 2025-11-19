Anmol Bishnoi, accused in Baba Siddique murder case, arrested upon landing in Delhi after extradition from US

Gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, landed in Delhi on Wednesday after being deported from the United States. He was arrested on arrival by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He is the brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Officials told PTI that Bishnoi will be taken to a special court.

The NIA, in a press release, revealed that Anmol was arrested "for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi".

The NIA also said that Anmol is the 19th accused who has been arrested for involvement with the Bishnoi terror-syndicate. Anol was chargesheeted by the NIA in 2023 for aiding ‘designated individual terrorist’ Goldy Brar and his brother Lawrence for committing various acts of terrorism in India in the period of 2020-2023.

Investigations have also revealed that Anmol had provided shelter as well as logistical support to the shooters and operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters,” the press statement said,

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the murdered NCP leader, received an email from the US Department of Homeland Security Victim Information Notification Exchange (DHS-VINE) informing him about the arrest and extradition of Anmol Bishnoi.

"My family has registered as a victim family in the United States. From the victim notification, we get updates about Anmol Bishnoi. Today, we've got a mail that the federal government has removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18. The question arises whether he is being deported to India? My strong request to the central government is to bring him back if he's removed from America, and for the state government as well, to bring him back to Mumbai and to make sure that he's interrogated and arrested," Zeeshan had told ANI.

"We are still awaiting justice. It's been more than a year and I feel like, somewhere down the line, justice has not been served yet. We are in the court for it, and the people who have done it are behind bars, but who has actually asked the murderer? Because nobody's going to do it just for their own sake, because my father didn't have anything to do with Bishnoi," Siddique also told the publication.

The case is currently with the Bombay High Court, which had sought a reply from the Maharashtra government last week on a petition filed by the deceased politician's widow, Shehzeen Siddique, over her demand for a court-monitored probe into the murder by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or an independent agency.

Ramesh Bishnoi, a cousin of Anmol, spoke to ANI on the issue, claiming that the latter was being persecuted only for being the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. He also demanded that the central government should look after Anmol's safety.

"The law will take its course. Our family respects the law and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand," Bishnoi told ANI.

