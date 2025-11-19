Anmol Bishnoi Arrest LIVE: NIA seeks 15-day custody of gangster

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested by the NIA upon his arrival from the US. Anmol was extradited by the US on Tuesday, 18 November. He faces various charges, including sheltering criminals, running extortion rackets, and others.

Livemint
Updated19 Nov 2025, 05:18 PM IST
In this image received on Nov. 19, 2025, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India. (NIA via PTI Photo) (PTI11_19_2025_000135B)
In this image received on Nov. 19, 2025, gangster Anmol Bishnoi, key accused in murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, accompanied by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials during his deportation from the US to India. (NIA via PTI Photo) (PTI11_19_2025_000135B)(NIA)

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested on Wednesday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being deported by the United States.

Anmol was one of the most-wanted Indian fugitives and faces various charges, including aiding associates of the Bishnoi gang, providing them shelter and logistics, as well as running terror and extortion syndicates from abroad.

He has been taken to Delhi's Patiala Court House.

Updates:

NIA has asked for a 15-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi.

Security personnel have brought Anmol to Delhi's Patiala House Court:

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsIndiaAnmol Bishnoi Arrest LIVE: NIA seeks 15-day custody of gangster
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.