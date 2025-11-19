Anmol Bishnoi Arrest LIVE: NIA seeks 15-day custody of gangster

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested on Wednesday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after being deported by the United States.

Anmol was one of the most-wanted Indian fugitives and faces various charges, including aiding associates of the Bishnoi gang, providing them shelter and logistics, as well as running terror and extortion syndicates from abroad.

He has been taken to Delhi's Patiala Court House.

Updates: NIA has asked for a 15-day custody of Anmol Bishnoi.