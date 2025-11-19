Anmol Bishnoi entered US as 'Bhanu Pratap'? Full list of allegations against Baba Siddique murder accused

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) post being extradited from the US.

Bishnoi was chargesheeted by the NIA in 2023 for various crimes, including actively aiding terrorism.

He is the 19th accused arrested by the NIA for involvement in the terror syndicate led by his brother, Lawrence.

Here we take a look at all the charges against him: 1. Actively aiding terrorism: The NIA has said that Bishnoi "actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period."

2. Ran terror syndicates from abroad: The NIA has also said that Anmol, in close operations with his associates from the Bishnoi gang, ran terror syndicates and executed terrorists acts while being based out of the US.

3. Engaged in extortion: Investigations have also revealed that Bishnoi was engaged in extortion in India "from foreign soil" with the help of other gangsters.

4. Gave logistical support: Anmol also gave logistical support to the shooters and ground operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, as per the NIA.

Other charges Anmol, one of the co-accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, had been in contact over Snapchat with the shooters who carried out the crime, as per an HT report.

The publication also reveals that Anmol, who is also known as 'Bhanu', was involved in ordering the hit on Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

An officer of the NIA, while speaking to the publication, revealed that Anmol worked as the principal handler for his brother, Lawrence, and as part of his role, was involved in directing extortion rackets, coordinating assignments with the group's ground operatives, as well as issuing threats.

“His presence abroad helped the syndicate build links with criminal groups across West Asia, East Africa and North America," the publication reported the official as saying.

Anmol was detained in the US in November 2024 and his deportation procedure went on for a year before being concluded on Tuesday, 18 November.

He was arrested by the US’ Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as per HT, for a fake passport and was being held at the Pottawattamie County jail in Iowa.