Ann Tessa Joseph, the Kerala woman onboard a cargo ship seized by Iran returns to India on Thursday

Days after Iran seized a cargo ship for its suspicious links with Israel, Kerala-based Ann Tessa Joseph who one of the crew members of the ship, returned to India on Thursday. India's Foreign Ministry is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the return of remaining sixteen Indian crew members. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More to come)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!