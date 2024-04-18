Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Ann Tessa Joseph, sole woman among 17 Indian crew members in cargo ship seized by Iran returns to India today

Ann Tessa Joseph, sole woman among 17 Indian crew members in cargo ship seized by Iran returns to India today

Livemint

Ann Tessa Joseph, the Kerala woman onboard a cargo ship seized by Iran returns to India on Thursday

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seen rappelling down onto MSC Aries container ship near the Strait of Hormuz.

Days after Iran seized a cargo ship for its suspicious links with Israel, Kerala-based Ann Tessa Joseph who one of the crew members of the ship, returned to India on Thursday. India's Foreign Ministry is in touch with Iranian authorities to ensure the return of remaining sixteen Indian crew members.

(More to come)

