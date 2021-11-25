PUNE : Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital, Pune following chest pain, according to new agency ANI reports .

Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital in Pune following chest pain. He has been kept under observation and stable: Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/3yGt4t6UsV — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that Hazare has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable.

Sources confirmed that the senior activist had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic following chest pain and weakness. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He has undergone angiography. Doctors have asked him to rest.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital and is undergoing physiotherapy, inquired about Anna Hazare's health after learning of his hospitalization.

Thackeray wished the social activist a speedy recovery.

