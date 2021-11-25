OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Anna Hazare admitted to Pune hospital following chest pain
Listen to this article

PUNE : Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital, Pune following chest pain, according to new agency ANI reports

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that Hazare has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable. 

Sources confirmed that the senior activist had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic following chest pain  and weakness. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He has undergone angiography. Doctors have asked him to rest. 

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital and is undergoing physiotherapy, inquired about Anna Hazare's health after learning of his hospitalization. 

Thackeray wished the social activist a speedy recovery. 

 

 

 

