Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Anna Hazare admitted to Pune hospital following chest pain

Anna Hazare admitted to Pune hospital following chest pain

Anna Hazare 
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST Livemint

  • Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that the social activist has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PUNE : Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital, Pune following chest pain, according to new agency ANI reports

PUNE : Social activist Anna Hazare was admitted to Ruby Hospital, Pune following chest pain, according to new agency ANI reports

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that Hazare has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable. 

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, Medical Superintendent, Ruby Hall Clinic confirmed that Hazare has been kept under observation and that his condition is stable. 

Sources confirmed that the senior activist had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic following chest pain  and weakness. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He has undergone angiography. Doctors have asked him to rest. 

Sources confirmed that the senior activist had been admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic following chest pain  and weakness. He is undergoing treatment at the hospital. He has undergone angiography. Doctors have asked him to rest. 

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital and is undergoing physiotherapy, inquired about Anna Hazare's health after learning of his hospitalization. 

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently admitted to HN Reliance Hospital and is undergoing physiotherapy, inquired about Anna Hazare's health after learning of his hospitalization. 

Thackeray wished the social activist a speedy recovery. 

Thackeray wished the social activist a speedy recovery. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!