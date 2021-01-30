OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Anna Hazare calls off his hunger strike over farm reforms
Social activist Anna Hazare.
Social activist Anna Hazare.

Anna Hazare calls off his hunger strike over farm reforms

1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2021, 08:06 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

Hazare announced his decision today after the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State (MoS) Agriculture Kailash Choudhary met him at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said he won't be proceeding with his planned indefinite fast against the new farm laws.

Hazare announced his decision today after the BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Minister of State (MoS) Agriculture Kailash Choudhary met him at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit Shah's 2-day visit to West Bengal cancelled after Delhi blast

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Social activist Anna Hazare.

Anna Hazare calls off his hunger strike over farm reforms

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Classes for 9 and 11 students will be held only thrice a week. And 15 students will be allowed in each class

Gujarat schools to reopen for class 9, 11 students on Monday

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Vaccine nationalism will prolong pandemic: WHO chief

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST

"It was decided in today's meeting that a committee comprising members from Agriculture Ministry, NITI Aayog and some members recommended by Anna Hazare will make a proposal in the next six months to implement/fulfill Anna Hazare's demands related to farmers," stated a release issued by Anna Hazare's Office.

In a statement yesterday, Hazare had announced that he will be starting the hunger strike from his village Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Earlier this month, he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he will go on a hunger strike by January end.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout