Anna Hazare health update: Activist ‘better and stable’ amid hospitalisation due to renal infection

Social activist Anna Hazare, 89, has been hospitalised at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai after medical tests indicated a renal infection, according to an associate on Tuesday.

Consultant physician Dr Gautam Bhansali told PTI Hazare’s condition is "better and stable".

The activist was shifted to the Mumbai hospital late Monday from a medical facility in his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had initially received treatment, his aide Datta Awari said.

"According to Anna's blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now," Awari mentioned.

The anti-corruption campaigner had been admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar the previous week and had since recovered, his associate said.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital were carrying out a detailed assessment of Hazare’s health condition.

‘I pray for his speedy recovery’: Suresh Prabhu Former Union minister Prabhu expressed concern over Hazare’s health.

“Concerned to learn about the deterioration in the health of Shri Anna Hazare ji, who has been admitted to the ICU at Bombay Hospital in Mumbai. Anna ji has dedicated decades of his life to social reform, transparency and the fight against corruption. His contribution to public life and his commitment to the cause of a cleaner and more accountable society have been significant,” Prabhu wrote on X.

He added, “I pray for his speedy recovery and good health. My thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.”

Hazare's anti-corruption movement in 2011 Over the years, the former Army personnel-turned-social activist has led several campaigns focusing on rural development, greater transparency in governance and efforts to combat corruption.

His anti-corruption movement in 2011 became one of the biggest public mobilisations in New Delhi. Hazare’s 13-day hunger strike drew large numbers of people who demanded stronger legislation to establish the Lokpal.

Hazare has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award.

What did Hazare say on CJP protest? Referring to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest, Hazare said that public grievances should be addressed through peaceful protests and democratic dialogue.

"Any issue gets resolved through dialogue. Dialogue leads to solutions. Creating tension and going down the wrong path will not solve anything. Dialogue is the most crucial thing. I have conducted 22 hunger strikes, but I never resorted to violence. Things should be resolved through dialogue. The welfare of society, whatever is right, should be done," he mentioning following the withdrawal of agitation.

"I did 22 fasts, never used violence, and because of that, 10 laws were enacted. This is essential; creating violence is not right. Whoever the person may be, one should never indulge in violence," Hazare further said.