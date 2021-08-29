Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Anna Hazare questions Maharashtra govt on keeping temples shut, assures support for protests

Anna Hazare questions Maharashtra govt on keeping temples shut, assures support for protests

Premium
Anna Hazare 
1 min read . 03:14 PM IST Livemint

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government reopened many sectors and also allowed common people, who are fully vaccinated, to travel in local trains in Mumbai as the coronavirus scenario improved over weeks

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday questioned the Maharashtra government for not reopening temples in the state when bars and pubs were allowed to function. 

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday questioned the Maharashtra government for not reopening temples in the state when bars and pubs were allowed to function. 

Stating that "big queues" are often seen outside liquor shops, he questioned the MVA government's refusal to reopen temples. 

Stating that "big queues" are often seen outside liquor shops, he questioned the MVA government's refusal to reopen temples. 

Hazare further extended his support if agitation is held for lifting curbs on temples. He said a delegation of some people demanding reopening of temples had met him. 

Hazare further extended his support if agitation is held for lifting curbs on temples. He said a delegation of some people demanding reopening of temples had met him. 

"Why the state government is not opening temples? What danger the state government sees in opening temples for people? If Covid-19 is the reason, then there are big queues outside liquor shops," he said. 

"Why the state government is not opening temples? What danger the state government sees in opening temples for people? If Covid-19 is the reason, then there are big queues outside liquor shops," he said. 

Hazare, 84, said he had assured the delegation of his support and told them that he will be with them if they stage an agitation demanding reopening of temples.

Hazare, 84, said he had assured the delegation of his support and told them that he will be with them if they stage an agitation demanding reopening of temples.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government reopened many sectors and also allowed common people, who are fully vaccinated, to travel in local trains in Mumbai as the coronavirus scenario improved over weeks. 

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government reopened many sectors and also allowed common people, who are fully vaccinated, to travel in local trains in Mumbai as the coronavirus scenario improved over weeks. 

However, the state government is still wary about reopening religious places fearing the spread of coronavirus especially when a third wave of the pandemic is being projected. 

However, the state government is still wary about reopening religious places fearing the spread of coronavirus especially when a third wave of the pandemic is being projected. 

Notably, the opposition BJP has been demanding that temples be reopened for people. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Notably, the opposition BJP has been demanding that temples be reopened for people. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official had said.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,831 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, taking the infection tally to 64,52,273 and death toll to 1,37,026, a state health department official had said.

With inputs from agencies. 

With inputs from agencies. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!