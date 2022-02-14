Social activist Anna Hazare who had announced an indefinite hunger strike last week has decided to suspend his proposed hunger strike from Monday against the Maharashtra government's decision permitting sale of wine in supermarkets and grocery shops.

And, the decision to suspend the hunger strike comes after the state government assured it will take into consideration the views of citizens before going ahead with the policy. Hazare said, “I've decided to suspend my proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra Govt's wine policy. I received a letter from Secy of the concerned dept in which he assured me that people’s decision will be considered before implementing the policy."

I've decided to suspend my proposed hunger strike against Maharashtra Govt's wine policy. I received a letter from Secy of the concerned dept in which he assured me that people’s decision will be considered before implementing the policy: Social Activist Anna Hazare (13.02) https://t.co/zPHr6HzeDO pic.twitter.com/4i2qsXdnE3 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Last week, Hazare wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying people of the state have demanded that the policy permitting sale of wine at supermarkets and walk-in shops be called back immediately. On Sunday, during the meeting held in his village, Hazare said there are plenty of beer bars, permit rooms and shops to sell wine, then why the government wants to sell it in supermarkets and grocery stores? Does it want to spread addiction? he asked.

"During a discussion with officials of the Maharashtra government, I had told them that I don't feel like living in the state, following which the government started re-thinking about its decision," the activist claimed. Hazare said wine is not the culture of Maharashtra, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and saint Tukaram Maharaj once lived.

"The wine sale in supermarkets will destroy our culture," he said. Hazare said when the state government officials came to meet him, he told them that they should have taken people's views into consideration before deciding on the wine policy. There is democracy here, and not dictatorship.

Hence, the decision should be taken only after inviting suggestions and objections from citizens, and people should be given three months' time to put forth their views, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.