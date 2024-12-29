The Madras High Court criticized Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun for his investigation of the Anna University sexual assault case. An all-women Special Investigation Team was formed, and the court ordered ₹ 25 lakh compensation for the victim and free education support from Anna University.

The Madras High Court sharply criticised Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun on Saturday for his handling of the Anna University sexual assault case, questioning his conduct during the early stages of the investigation.

Moreover, the Madras High Court on Saturday formed an all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers to probe both the sexual assault case and the FIR leak. Justices S M Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan established the SIT, which includes IPS officers Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to compensate the victim with ₹25 lakh for the trauma caused by the leak of the First Information Report (FIR).

Additionally, the court ordered Anna University to provide the victim with free education, along with boarding, lodging, and counseling support, to enable her to continue her studies.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has set up a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the case and has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP). The committee is expected to visit Chennai on Monday, December 30.

According to the Chennai Police, the alleged assault occurred on December 23 when a second-year student was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus. The student's complaint claimed that an unidentified man threatened and assaulted her while she was talking to her friend around 8 PM.

