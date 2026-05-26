Annapurna Bhandar 2026: Are you eligible? Here’s how to apply online; applications start from tomorrow

West Bengal is set to launch one of its most significant women's welfare schemes. The Annapurna Bhandar Scheme promises eligible women a monthly benefit of ₹3,000. It will be delivered directly to their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer.

The money transfer officially starts on 1 June. According to Anandabazar Patrika, the application forms will be available from Wednesday, 27 May. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced it to the press in Kalyani.

Annapurna Bhandar was a major electoral promise for the BJP during the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections. It is set to replace the TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme, which it builds upon.

The primary goal is to provide financial support to women from low and middle-income households. It aims to reduce the burden of everyday household expenses and healthcare costs. The monthly transfer of ₹3,000 will go directly into each beneficiary's Aadhaar-linked bank account.

Are You Eligible? The West Bengal government has not yet released the official eligibility criteria. However, the following conditions are widely expected to apply based on similar schemes.

The scheme is strictly for the women who are permanent residents of West Bengal. You must be above 25 years of age and belong to a low-income or Economically Weaker Section household. You must also hold a Below Poverty Line (BPL), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) or Priority Household (PHH) ration card and fall within the specified annual income limit.

You will not be eligible if you are a current or retired government employee. Non-residents of West Bengal are also excluded. Women whose household income exceeds the prescribed limit will not qualify. Neither will those who are income taxpayers.

Keep the following documents ready before applying. You will need your Aadhaar Card and Voter ID card as proof of identity. A valid residence proof will also be required.

You must also submit your BPL, AAY, or PHH ration card. A bank account passbook or recent statement is mandatory. An income certificate from the local authorities must be arranged in advance. Passport-size photographs will also be needed at the time of application.

Annapurna Bhandar 2026: How to Apply Online Visit the official scheme portal (https://socialsecurity.wb.gov.in/login) and look for the 'Apply Online' or 'New Application' option. Enter your registered mobile number and verify using the OTP received.

Fill in the application form carefully with all personal and family details. Upload scanned copies of the required documents.

Submit the form and note down your application reference number. Wait for verification and approval from the relevant department.

How to Apply Offline Visit your nearest block office, municipality office or designated government service centre. Collect the application form at the counter and fill it out carefully.

Submit the completed form along with self-attested copies of all required documents. Collect the acknowledgement receipt and wait for the verification process to complete.

Once the scheme goes live, you can track your application online. Visit the official portal, click 'Track Application,' and enter your reference number.

Also Read | BJP govt orders reverification of caste certificates issued in Bengal since 2011

Alternatively, you can visit your local block or municipal office with your acknowledgement receipt to check offline.

Based on similar West Bengal government schemes, the application form is expected to include your full name, date of birth and permanent address. You will also need to provide your Aadhaar number, ration card number and annual household income.

Details of family members and your bank account number will also be required. A signature or thumb impression will be