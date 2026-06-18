Annapurna Yojana Scheme: Bengal CM says over 29 lakh women received or set to get financial aid

Annapurna Yojana Scheme: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that a total of over 29 lakh women have either already received or are set to obtain financial assistance under the state's Annapurna Yojana. Each beneficiary gets ₹3,000 a month under this scheme of West Bengal government.

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Adhikari said the cash scheme, launched by him on June 3, has been implemented in phases, and further beneficiaries are being added after verification.

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Annapurna Yojana, one of the key promises made in the BJP's election manifesto, replaced the previous TMC government's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, under which women beneficiaries used to get a maximum of ₹1,500 per month.

"On June 3, ₹3,000 each was credited to the accounts of 28 lakh women. So far, another 1,05,000 women have enrolled under the Annapurna scheme. Their verification has been completed, and the data has been uploaded to the portal. They will receive ₹3,000 for the month of June on July 1," Adhikari said at a programme at Falta in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on 17 June.

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The chief minister added that the combined number of beneficiaries already covered and those recently added takes the total to over 29 lakh women. He said that those who are yet to enrol will not be left out of the scheme.

"Those who are still left should go to the public welfare camps and fill up the forms. Government officials will assist them. If required, assistance will also be provided through door-to-door visits," he said.

Annapurna Yojana Scheme: West Bengal Budget on 22 June Adhikari also said that the BJP government would announce further welfare measures schemes in days to come. The state budget, first of new BJP government in West Bengal, will be presented on 22 June.

"Several programmes will be announced for youth, government employees and educated job seekers. Since the budget has not been presented yet, I cannot share details at this stage. There are also plans for important initiatives for farmers," he said.

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The chief minister added that the government remained committed to fulfilling its promises to the people.

The people have given us this mandate with hope and trust. We will uphold that trust.

"The people have given us this mandate with hope and trust. We will uphold that trust," he said.

(With PTI inputs)