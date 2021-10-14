Announcements will be made at public places, including airports and railway stations, when India completes administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccines , said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday.

“Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations," Mandaviya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Apart from the shout-outs and announcements, four Mughal monuments in Agra – Etmauddaula, Akbar's tomb Sikandra, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri will be lighted up to celebrate the feat.

The statement comes as India's nationwide Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Thursday reached 97 crores.

Meanwhile, the country reported 18,987 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. With 19,808 recoveries, the cumulative recoveries climbed to 3,33,62,709. Currently, India has 2,06,586 active cases.

Meeting with states

The health minister had recently exhorted 19 states to escalate the pace of their Covid-19 vaccination drive so that India can achieve the target of administering 100 crore jabs in the next few days.

He was reviewing the progress of Covid-19 vaccination with principal secretaries and mission directors of the national health mission from all major states.

Officials of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal took part in the meeting.

"The two-pronged solution is to follow Covid protocols very strictly and to speed up vaccination," the minister said, adding that administering 100 crore doses of Covid vaccine is the immediate milestone in India's inoculation journey.

Vaccine export

India has sent Covid-19 vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Iran according to the government's decision to resume their supplies, the ministry of external affairs said.

Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government has decided to send the supplies to the neighbourhood initially.

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of Covid-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

