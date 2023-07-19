‘Announcements on chip fabs soon’3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 11:57 PM IST
We will certainly have, very soon, an announcement of a 40nm silicon fab. We will also have multiple compound fab proposals, said the minister of state for electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar
NEW DELHI : India will soon announce a 40 nanometre (nm) semiconductor fabrication unit and multiple compound fab proposals under the modified semiconductor investment scheme, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.
