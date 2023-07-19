‘Announcements on chip fabs soon’

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) will also work with Invest India to pursue investment deals in the semiconductor space involving entities from Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Europe, and the US. On Wednesday, former Intel India head Nivruti Rai was named managing director and chief executive officer of Invest India, which comes under the ministry of commerce and industry. “We will be working with Invest India in going out there and aggressively positioning India as a very attractive investment destination for semiconductors," Chandrasekhar said. MeitY is also holding the Semicon India 2023 event later this month, where it will pitch India as a destination for potential investors while showcasing recent investments in the semiconductor industry, primarily that of US-based Micron Technology Inc.