Online brokerage firm Zerodha sends only one mobile push notification on an average per month said CEO Nithin Kamath.
Online brokerage firm Zerodha sends only one mobile push notification on an average per month said CEO Nithin Kamath.
In a tweet, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said that though mobile push notifications are the best way to reach customers but it can be annoying for customers to receive random notifications multiple times in a day.
In a tweet, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said that though mobile push notifications are the best way to reach customers but it can be annoying for customers to receive random notifications multiple times in a day.
"Mobile push notifications are by far the best way to reach customers. But they can be annoying as hell for the customer, with businesses sending random pushes multiple times a day. We @zerodhaonline send, on average, 1 push per month, that too if really required," tweeted Nithin Kamath.
"Mobile push notifications are by far the best way to reach customers. But they can be annoying as hell for the customer, with businesses sending random pushes multiple times a day. We @zerodhaonline send, on average, 1 push per month, that too if really required," tweeted Nithin Kamath.
Mobile push notification is a message sent by an application to a customer’s mobile device.
Mobile push notification is a message sent by an application to a customer’s mobile device.
Recently, after complaints of majority of fake mark to market (MTM) screenshot belongs to Zerodha app, CEO Nithin Kamath has said that it isn't easy to make money trading by following someone else. Mobile app push notifications are typically used to deliver product updates, reminders, personalized offers, breaking news and any information that’s integral to the functionality of the app
Recently, after complaints of majority of fake mark to market (MTM) screenshot belongs to Zerodha app, CEO Nithin Kamath has said that it isn't easy to make money trading by following someone else. Mobile app push notifications are typically used to deliver product updates, reminders, personalized offers, breaking news and any information that’s integral to the functionality of the app
Nithin Kamath said that it is very hard to solve greed and added that if someone believes tall claims then they are bound to be taken for a ride.
Nithin Kamath said that it is very hard to solve greed and added that if someone believes tall claims then they are bound to be taken for a ride.
In a tweet, Kamath wrote, “It's very hard to solve greed. If someone is gullible enough to believe tall claims, they will be taken for a ride, one way or another. The only fix is to create awareness. It isn't easy to make money trading, almost impossible, by following someone else."
In a tweet, Kamath wrote, “It's very hard to solve greed. If someone is gullible enough to believe tall claims, they will be taken for a ride, one way or another. The only fix is to create awareness. It isn't easy to make money trading, almost impossible, by following someone else."
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently came out with fresh guidelines on settlement of running accounts of clients' funds lying with stock brokers.
Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) recently came out with fresh guidelines on settlement of running accounts of clients' funds lying with stock brokers.
As part of the new account settlement (AS) process, stock brokers will have to transfer unused funds back to the customer's bank account, Zerodha founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said.
As part of the new account settlement (AS) process, stock brokers will have to transfer unused funds back to the customer's bank account, Zerodha founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Nithin Kamath said.
“Starting this October 7th, first Friday of every quarter (once in 3 months), all brokerages must transfer unused funds back to the customer's bank account as part of the new account settlement (AS) process. I guess it will be more than ₹25,000 crores across the industry," the Zerodha chief stated.
“Starting this October 7th, first Friday of every quarter (once in 3 months), all brokerages must transfer unused funds back to the customer's bank account as part of the new account settlement (AS) process. I guess it will be more than ₹25,000 crores across the industry," the Zerodha chief stated.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.