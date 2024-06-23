Annu Kapoor’s clarification after ’who is Kangana Ranaut’ remark: ’Not knowing a person not crime’

Annu Kapoor issued a statement clarifying 'Who is Kangana' remark. He highlighted his respect for women and ignorance of mainstream media.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated12:10 PM IST
Newly elected BJP MP actor Kangana Ranaut during the registration process of newly-elected members, in New Delhi,
Newly elected BJP MP actor Kangana Ranaut during the registration process of newly-elected members, in New Delhi,(PTI)

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor issued a detailed statement to address and clarify misunderstandings on his ‘Who is Kangana’ remark. The controversy began when Kapoor, during a press conference for his film 'Hamare Baarah,' expressed unfamiliarity with Kangana Ranaut's identity.

In a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), veteran actor Annu Kapoor addressed the recent controversy and stated that he does not engage with movies, TV, OTT platforms, news channels, or newspapers. He also acknowledged that some might consider him foolish for this, but he maintained that being uninformed is not a crime. Kapoor emphasized his respect for women, his disconnection from mainstream media, and clarified that any offense caused was unintentional.

He wrote, "Dear Sister Kangana, I am extracting some meaning from the answers to the questions posed by the media, so I thought I should clarify some facts."

“Every woman is respectable and worthy to me, so I can never disrespect any woman. Not knowing the system or laws of any country can lead to mistakes and punishment, but not knowing a particular person, place, or thing is not an error or a crime.”

He added, “Therefore, respected sister, I do not know you, hence you will not include this in the category of disrespecting women's dignity. When the media asks questions, understand that they want the spice of current affairs, which they got from my frankness. I have no connection with politics and religion and since I have nothing to do with religion, I have no connection with unrighteousness either."

Further adding, he said, "I am a very small and humble person, I have no special qualities. I neither thought nor said any wrong or derogatory words. I am responsible for what I speak and I am not responsible for what others understand.”

In the end he apologised saying, “But still, if you have become angry with anything I have said, please forgive me. May you achieve success in your goal. I wish the same good wish for all of us to be more aware of our duties than our rights.”

What did Annu Kapoor say about Kangana ?

During a press conference for his film 'Hamare Baarah,' when he was asked about the slapgate incident, he said, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya?[(Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?]”

Kangana's response on this

The actor-turned-politician responded swiftly through her Instagram Stories and questioned, “Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?”

Kangana Ranaut slapgate

The backdrop to this controversy involves an alleged incident at Chandigarh airport on June 6, where Kangana Ranaut was reportedly slapped by a CISF woman constable while preparing to board a flight to Delhi for a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). An FIR has been registered against the constable under IPC sections 321 and 341, although no arrests have been made as of yet.

(With inputs from ANI)

