Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Friday, declaring India the future of global mobility. Speaking at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi highlighted India’s impressive annual vehicle sales of 2.5 crore units and the attraction of $36 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the past four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India is an excellent destination for investors who want to shape the future of mobility," PM Modi said. He attributed the sector’s growth to the success of initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and performance-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, which have created over 1.5 lakh jobs and boosted sales worth ₹2.25 lakh crore.

The five-day expo, taking place across three venues in Delhi and Greater Noida, is India’s largest automotive showcase. It brings together stakeholders across the mobility ecosystem, including automobile manufacturers, component producers, and green technology innovators. Over 100 new products and technologies are expected to debut at the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi emphasised that India’s automotive industry, driven by innovation and technology, is undergoing unprecedented transformation. “The Indian auto sector grew nearly 12 per cent last year, with exports also rising significantly," he noted, adding that annual car sales in India exceed the population of many countries.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: PM Modi projects further expansion India is currently the world’s fifth-largest economy and third-largest passenger vehicle market. PM Modi projected further expansion as India climbs into the top three global economies, driven by a large youth population, rapid urbanisation, and modern infrastructure development.

He also pointed to the rise of India’s neo-middle class, with 25 crore Indians moving out of poverty over the past decade, many buying their first vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of green mobility, citing the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs). “Ten years ago, only 2,600 EVs were sold annually. In 2024, the figure rose to 16.8 lakh. By the end of this decade, EV sales could increase eightfold," he predicted.

PM Modi urged manufacturers to capitalise on the vehicle scrappage policy, encouraging new incentives to replace older vehicles with eco-friendly alternatives.

Recalling the contributions of industry legends Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, he praised their role in shaping India’s auto sector and fulfilling the aspirations of middle-class families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also spoke at the event, highlighting India’s leadership in manufacturing three-wheelers and tractors and its status as the world’s largest two-wheeler market.

India’s mobility revolution, Modi said, reflects the aspirations and energy of its people, promising a bright future for the sector and the economy.