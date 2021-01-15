Annual jobs mapping, use of university infra to drive new Skills Mission

New Delhi: Colleges and Universities staying largely underutilised will be used for skill mission initiatives across the country and the government at the centres and states will undertake annual jobs mapping exercise to link trainees with new employment opportunities.

The union government Friday said it will rationalise and integrate physical infrastructure of the existing education system – from school to universities - to develop facilities for the Pradhan Mantri Kuashal Vikas Yojana, phase three (PMKVY 3.0).

“Greater cross utilization/optimal utilization of training capacities will be made through integration of available infrastructure with Universities/Colleges/ ITIs/Polytechnics/Schools," the union government said in the PMKVY 3 mission documents. India has almost 51,000 colleges and universities.

The move could reduce the demand of new physical centres for skill training and at the same time better utilise colleges like engineering schools lying largely vacant due to either of students or falling empty in the second half of a day due to single shift in education delivery.

Talking about the jobs mapping, minister of state for skill development and entrepreneurship R.K. Singh said “basis the information received from the skill gap analysis, the youth will get better opportunities. Every year formal survey to know the needs of industries must be carried out…which can be shared with District Skill Committees. This will lead to informed demand driven skilling than supply driven one."

The government said periodic skill gap surveys and analysis to be carried for identifying the skills to allocate skill development training. Besides, a major focus on up-skilling and reskilling of youth to increase productivity in existing jobs will be carried out too.

Other than face to face skilling, PMKVY-3 shall also promote online and digital mode of training and “provide special focus on future skills" to absorb them in new job segments in a digital age.

“Our focus is to adopt with changing requirements, and provide demand driven training in new age courses like AI, 3D printing, analytics etc. It will ensure…our youth is trained on market relevant skills," skills minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Overall Skills Mission will target 37 job sectors and sub sectors where there is demand or demands will emerge.

Since 2015, under PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0 (2016-20), more than 12 million youth have been trained or certified for their traditional knowledge.

Pandey said based on the learning gained from previous versions of PMKVY, his ministry, has devised this new policy and by using existing infrastructure, PMKVY 3 will offer “demand drive skill eco-system to make the youth informed choices", promote role of districts, create long term and sustainable skills infra and train 800,000 youth in a year. The initial allocation has been pegged at Rs. 950 crore.

