Annual meeting of River Cities Alliance to be held on 13-14 Feb
- The meeting will provide a platform for senior officials and senior planners of the 95-member river cities in India to co-learn and discuss solutions for managing local water bodies, said jal shakti Ministry
NEW DELHI : DHARA, the annual meeting of the member of the River Cities Alliance (RCA) will be held on 13-14 February, 2023 by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in association with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA).
