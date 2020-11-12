Annual Pushkar Fair cancelled due to Covid-19

Ajmer: The annual Pushkar Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, informed Prakash Rajpurohit, Ajmer District Collector on Wednesday.

"The Pushkar Fair will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will not conduct any programme at the Fair either," Rajpurohit said.

The fair was scheduled to take place in the last week of November.

The annual five-day camel and livestock fair is held in the town of Pushkar in Rajasthan. It has been described as one of the world's largest camel fairs.

Apart from the buying and selling of livestock, the fair is also an important tourist attraction. Competitions such as the "matka phod", "longest moustache", and "bridal competition" are the main draws of this fair.

