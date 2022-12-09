Anonymity, ability, austerity are ornaments of a civil servant: President

New Delhi: Anonymity, ability and austerity are the ornaments of a civil servant, said President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
Addressing the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, the president said that the main mantra of this foundation course is ‘we, not I’. “I am confident that the officer trainees of this course will shoulder the responsibility of taking the country forward with a collective spirit. Many of them will run the administration of a large part of the country for the coming 10-15 years and will be connected with the masses. They can give a concrete shape to the India of their dreams."
She added that the method of training at LBSNAA is based on the principle of karma yoga, in which character is of great importance.
“The values which officer trainees have learned during the training should not be confined to theoretical scope. They would come across many challenges and difficulties while working for the people of the country. In those circumstances, they have to act with full confidence following these values. Leading India on the path of progress and development and paving the way for upliftment of the people of the country, is their constitutional duty as well as moral responsibility," the President said.
She also said that any work for the benefit of the society can be accomplished efficiently only when all the stakeholders are taken along. “When officers would take their decisions keeping in mind the marginalized and deprived sections of the society, they would certainly be successful in achieving their goals."
President Murmu added that good governance is the need of the hour. “Lack of good governance is the root of many of our social and economic problems. To understand the problems of the people, it is necessary to connect with the common people. She advised officer trainees to be humble to connect with people. She said that only then they would be able to have conversations with them, understand their needs and work for their betterment."
She said that officers of 97th Common Foundation Course are entering civil services in the Amrit Kaal of India’s independence. In the next 25 years, they would play an important role in policy-making and its implementation for the all-round development of the country.
