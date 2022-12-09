Anonymity, ability, austerity are ornaments of a civil servant: President

Addressing the valedictory function of the 97th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, the president said that the main mantra of this foundation course is ‘we, not I’. “I am confident that the officer trainees of this course will shoulder the responsibility of taking the country forward with a collective spirit. Many of them will run the administration of a large part of the country for the coming 10-15 years and will be connected with the masses. They can give a concrete shape to the India of their dreams."