‘Another 25,000 cusecs’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticises DVC for releasing water without prior notice

Mamata Banerjee criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for excessive water release during heavy rains, blaming the action for worsening floods in the state.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
‘Another 25,000 cusecs’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee continues to accuse DVC for releasing water without prior notice
‘Another 25,000 cusecs’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee continues to accuse DVC for releasing water without prior notice(ANI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly releasing more water without notifying the Bengal government.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the relentless heavy rainfall in the state and suggested that DVC's unchecked water release might aggravate the situation. 

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee writes to Modi over Bengal floods, threatens to cut ties with…

“Today it rained heavily, and yesterday the DVC released another 25,000 cusecs of water without informing us. They did not communicate through our sources. I am worried about what will happen if the rain does not stop in the next three days,” said Mamata Banerjee, reported PTI.

DVC has no other work. They only release water and kill human beings. West Bengal is not flooded because of heavy rain.

The report further stated that Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asserted that the floods in West Bengal are largely man-made and caused by unnecessary water discharge from DVC dams.

Responding to the allegations, the Union Power Ministry stated that all procedures were followed in releasing water from the DVC dams. The department further denied Mamata Banerjee's claims that the discharges were responsible for the flooding in the state.

Also Read | South Bengal districts under flood alert after DVC releases 1 L cusecs of water

Recently, the Chief Minister has also written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention in the flood situation and requesting the release of funds.

‘DVC has no other work…’

The West Bengal CM has been targeting the DVC over its handling of water releases from the dam. Last week, the CM blamed the DVC, claiming that the unplanned water releases had contributed to the floods in the state. She added that 28 people had died because of the increasing floods.

“DVC has no other work. They only release water and kill human beings. West Bengal is not flooded because of heavy rain,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference in the State’s Birbhum district, reported The Hindu.

Also Read | DVC chairman Andrew W.K. Langstieh resigns

During a meeting in Burdwan, Mamta Banerjee condemned the Central government’s handling of the situation, stating that millions of houses were inundated because of their inaction.

“Let them (the Centre) take it (the DVC) away. I do not care. They have removed everything from Kolkata, and there is nothing left. They keep a building (the DVC headquarters) in Kolkata but will not listen to Kolkata and keep on releasing water, inundating Bengal and killing people,” said Mamata Banerjee reported The Hindu.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Another 25,000 cusecs’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticises DVC for releasing water without prior notice

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    11:38 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.69%)

    Tata Power share price

    484.00
    11:38 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.1 (1.7%)

    Vedanta share price

    508.55
    11:38 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.34%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    174.70
    11:38 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    3.2 (1.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    660.00
    11:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    47.5 (7.76%)

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price

    51.55
    11:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    3.43 (7.13%)

    Praj Industries share price

    813.65
    11:35 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    53.95 (7.1%)

    Westlife Development share price

    929.75
    11:34 AM | 27 SEP 2024
    53.25 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.