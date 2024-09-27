Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  'Another 25,000 cusecs': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticises DVC for releasing water without prior notice

‘Another 25,000 cusecs’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticises DVC for releasing water without prior notice

Livemint

Mamata Banerjee criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for excessive water release during heavy rains, blaming the action for worsening floods in the state.

‘Another 25,000 cusecs’: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee continues to accuse DVC for releasing water without prior notice

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly releasing more water without notifying the Bengal government.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the relentless heavy rainfall in the state and suggested that DVC's unchecked water release might aggravate the situation.

“Today it rained heavily, and yesterday the DVC released another 25,000 cusecs of water without informing us. They did not communicate through our sources. I am worried about what will happen if the rain does not stop in the next three days," said Mamata Banerjee, reported PTI.

The report further stated that Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asserted that the floods in West Bengal are largely man-made and caused by unnecessary water discharge from DVC dams.

Responding to the allegations, the Union Power Ministry stated that all procedures were followed in releasing water from the DVC dams. The department further denied Mamata Banerjee's claims that the discharges were responsible for the flooding in the state.

Recently, the Chief Minister has also written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention in the flood situation and requesting the release of funds.

‘DVC has no other work…’

The West Bengal CM has been targeting the DVC over its handling of water releases from the dam. Last week, the CM blamed the DVC, claiming that the unplanned water releases had contributed to the floods in the state. She added that 28 people had died because of the increasing floods.

“DVC has no other work. They only release water and kill human beings. West Bengal is not flooded because of heavy rain," the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference in the State’s Birbhum district, reported The Hindu.

During a meeting in Burdwan, Mamta Banerjee condemned the Central government’s handling of the situation, stating that millions of houses were inundated because of their inaction.

“Let them (the Centre) take it (the DVC) away. I do not care. They have removed everything from Kolkata, and there is nothing left. They keep a building (the DVC headquarters) in Kolkata but will not listen to Kolkata and keep on releasing water, inundating Bengal and killing people," said Mamata Banerjee reported The Hindu.

