Another 26/11-like attack in India almost impossible: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Taking lessons from the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, India has strengthened its national security – both internal and external – to such an extent that a repeat of the events 12 years ago will be almost impossible, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit via video link, Singh said that the attacks that held India’s financial capital to ransom 12 years ago forced a reworking of India’s national security strategy. No “self respecting" country could forget such an assault on itself, the minister said.

During the 45 minute session, Singh also spoke of India’s ongoing military standoff with China, India’s plans to achieve self reliance in defence manufacturing, the recent polls in Bihar and the elections in West Bengal next year besides the protests by farmers on new laws to enable sale of their produce. He also spoke about the changed threat environment with India having to deal with challenges in the real world and from the virtual world. “What was previously considered nature’s fury also needs to viewed suspiciously," the minister said adding that the covid-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV2 had paralysed the world.

On terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Singh said India’s response to terrorism has undergone a nearly 360 degrees turn and the country’s defence mechanism now includes not only investigation of terror activities internally but also externally. The minister said that India “was no longer a soft target for terrorists and a few of our neighbours may have to pay a heavy price for making terrorism a state policy."

“There has been a sea-change in the way we deal with terror attacks on our soil. Not only are we investigating within the country but we have also penetrated deep into neighbouring territory to wipe out terror camps in 2019 after the Pulwama attack," Singh said.

Noting that the 10 terrorists who launched the attack on Mumbai 12 years ago had come via the sea route, Singh said that India had put in place a three tier security system consisting of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and Marine police to secure its coastline.

“It is now clear that terrorism by Pakistan will have a cost to it," he said adding that now India was focusing on disrupting funding to terrorist groups by Islamabad. For this India was working through the Paris based global money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), he said. The FATF’s black list tag for Pakistan will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of state-sponsored terror, he said.

On India’s problems with its “other neighbour" Singh said that India and China have differences in perception about where the border lies. This was a reference to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “Problems have arisen because the agreed protocols for patrolling have been ignored" by China, the minister said. India will not allow Chinese troops to take any unilateral steps to alter the LAC, he said adding that the government had given the Indian troops the freedom to take action as they deem fit – a reference to a change in protocols allowing Indian troops to use weapons. India will not allow anyone to occupy an inch of its territory, the minister said.

When asked about the current situation along the border, Singh said the Chinese and Indian troops were facing each other across the border. Talks at the military and the diplomatic levels were going on to resolve the tensions. “Let us see what the results will be," Singh said. India wanted a peaceful resolution to the border impasse, the minister said adding that the two sides were yet to finalise the dates for the next round of talks."I cannot guarantee any results," the minister said.

When asked how he analysed why China stoked tensions with India, Singh said he did not want to say much as talks to resolve the tensions were ongoing. “But no country should be expansionist...they should stay within their national boundaries and undertake development," the minister said.

On the just concluded Bihar polls, Singh said the results reflected the confidence of the people in an NDA government despite 15 years of incumbency. This was the result of the development schemes announced by the prime minister and the fact that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had presided over a government which had a clean reputation.

Singh also refuted charges that the Modi government was a centralised one. On the protests by farmers over some changes in the procurement process, Singh said that the new laws would help increase the income of farmers. The government was not doing away with state procurement of crops or state support for farmers. He said that he was open to any discussion on the matter with the protestors. On the elections to the West Bengal state assembly due next year, Singh said he was confident that the BJP would win not only a majority but a two thirds majority in the state assembly.

