Another 26/11-like attack in India almost impossible: Rajnath Singh

On India’s problems with its “other neighbour" Singh said that India and China have differences in perception about where the border lies. This was a reference to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “Problems have arisen because the agreed protocols for patrolling have been ignored" by China, the minister said. India will not allow Chinese troops to take any unilateral steps to alter the LAC, he said adding that the government had given the Indian troops the freedom to take action as they deem fit – a reference to a change in protocols allowing Indian troops to use weapons. India will not allow anyone to occupy an inch of its territory, the minister said.