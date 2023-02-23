Another adenovirus death in West Bengal: Teenager dies in Kolkata Hospital
Urjaswati Roychowdhury, a President's Prize winner, wanted to pursue higher studies and aspired to be a classical singer.
Adenovirus has claimed another life in West Bengal. The victim is a Kharagpur-born 13-year-old girl. Throughout the previous week, she was admitted to Peerless Hospital. The young girl's name is Urjaswati Roychowdhury. She received the President's Prize in 2019 for her exceptional musical accomplishments. She reportedly succumbed to death on February 22 at 8:30 AM, local media reports claimed.
