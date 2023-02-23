Adenovirus has claimed another life in West Bengal. The victim is a Kharagpur-born 13-year-old girl. Throughout the previous week, she was admitted to Peerless Hospital. The young girl's name is Urjaswati Roychowdhury. She received the President's Prize in 2019 for her exceptional musical accomplishments. She reportedly succumbed to death on February 22 at 8:30 AM, local media reports claimed.

Urjaswati received her award in 2019 from then Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. In addition to this, she received several other awards at state and national levels. The girl, who had been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2 at the age of 2, was undergoing treatment at the Kolkata hospital for the past one week.

Urjaswati began having trouble walking and getting out of bed at a young age. She was able to sit and stand with the use of a knee, ankle and foot orthosis (KAFO), but she was unable to walk unassisted. She was a girl with special needs.

Urjaswati wanted to pursue higher studies and aspired to be a classical singer. Her family hoped that her wings would not be tied by the shackles of this dreadful disease that was taking away her abilities bit by bit, tweeted Cure SMA India in February 2019.

Adenovirus is the third greatest worry after coronavirus and dengue. Before this, 11 children reportedly passed away this winter due to the virus in West Bengal. Health workers in Kolkata have been told to be more alert about flu-like symptoms in youngsters in order to identify and treat probable adenovirus cases early.

Even for children who had previously been healthy, adenovirus can be a "severe, life-threatening" illness, according to the US National Library of Medicine. Adenoviruses are often spread from one person to another by coughing and sneezing into the air or by touching or shaking hands in close proximity.

No approved antiviral medications or procedures can be used to treat adenovirus infections. Although there is an adenovirus vaccination, it can only be used by US military personnel.

