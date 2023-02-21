The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission's decision to recognize the group as the real Shiv Sena and allocate the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.

He has responded to a letter written by the Shinde faction's floor leader Rahul Shewalae and said that the designated room for the Sena office in the Parliament building has been allotted to the party.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a national executive meeting today. Deepak Kesarkar, State Minister from the Shinde faction also informed that some new office bearers will likely be appointed during the meeting.

Uddhav Thackeray faction, in the meantime, has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the EC's decision on the fate of the original Sena name and symbol. In contrast, the ruling party has already filed a caveat in the apex court.

Supreme Court will hear Uddhav Thackeray's request to cancel the Election Commission's decision to give the party name and symbol to Shinde's faction tomorrow, February 22.

Both factions of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) have been fighting for the bow and arrow symbol of the party since Shinde (present Maharashtra Chief Minister) revolted against Thackeray last year.

The election commission observed in its order that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena party is undemocratic and has been "mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all".

Following the decision, Thackeray also called for the dissolution of the Election Commission on Monday, alleging that ‘everything had been stolen’ from him.

“Election Commission should be dissolved and election commissioners should be elected by people…Election Commission has no right to comment on party funds. It can't dictate who will get what," he said.

(With PTI inputs)