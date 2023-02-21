Another blow to Uddhav Thackeray: Shiv Sena office in Parliament allotted to Eknath Shinde faction
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold a national executive meeting today.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has allotted the Shiv Sena office in Parliament House to the Eknath Shinde-led faction after the Election Commission's decision to recognize the group as the real Shiv Sena and allocate the ‘bow and arrow’ symbol.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×