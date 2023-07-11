Another cheetah at Kuno National Park dies, 7th in 3 months1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 08:21 PM IST
The official release from the forest department mentions that injuries were discovered on the neck of the male cheetah named Tejas
The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh witnessed the death of another cheetah, the seventh casualty in the span of just three months. The forest officials saw injuries on the neck of the male cheetah who was then sedated for treatment, but succumbed to the injuries. The department is probing the cause of the injuries.
