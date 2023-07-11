The Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh witnessed the death of another cheetah, the seventh casualty in the span of just three months. The forest officials saw injuries on the neck of the male cheetah who was then sedated for treatment, but succumbed to the injuries. The department is probing the cause of the injuries.

"The male cheetah Tejas was found dead at around 2 PM. His injuries are being probed. The cause of death can be ascertained after an autopsy," the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, JS Chouhan, said.

The official release from the forest department mentions that injuries were discovered on the neck of the male cheetah named Tejas.

"In a recent incident, on the morning of 11/07/2023 at around 11:00 AM, the monitoring team discovered injury markings on the upper part of the neck of a male cheetah named Tejas (Boma number 6). The monitoring team immediately informed the wildlife veterinarians present at the Palpur headquarters. The wildlife veterinarians went to the scene and examined Tejas the cheetah, finding the injuries to be severe upon initial observation," an official release said.

Post-Mortem to provide more clarity

Furthermore, the release adds that an investigation is being conducted into the cause of the death, and a post-mortem examination will help in determining such causes.

"Permission was obtained to provide treatment and a team of veterinarians was dispatched to the location with the necessary preparations to render first aid and treat Tejas. Unfortunately, at approximately 2:00 PM, Tejas the male cheetah was found dead at the scene. Further investigation is being conducted regarding the cause of the injuries sustained by Tejas. The post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death," it added.

Notably, this is the seventh death in the last three months with a female Cheetah Sasha dying due to kidney ailments in March, another female cheetah Daksha died in May during a fight with a male cheetah. The department has no clear answer of the exact reasons of such deaths.