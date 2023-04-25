Another cheetah dies in Kuno Natonal Park; MP forest dept seeks ‘alternate site’5 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Another cheetah fatality witnessed at Kuno National Park, officials claim it to be a result of insufficient logistics. Read more to know how spatial ecology is essential for the movement of individual species and its wellbeing.
Bhopal, Apr 24 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh forest department has asked the Centre for an "alternate" site for cheetahs currently introduced at the Kuno National Park, which has seen the death of two felines in less than a month, with officials citing lack of logistical support and space.
