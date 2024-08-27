Another cheetah ’Pawan’ dies due to ’drowning’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

Namibian cheetah, Pawan, died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This comes mere weeks after the death of Gamini  — a five-month-old African cheetah cub.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
The Madhya Pradesh CM said herbivores are being shifted in the sanctuary for releasing the cheetahs soon. (Representational image)
The Madhya Pradesh CM said herbivores are being shifted in the sanctuary for releasing the cheetahs soon. (Representational image)(HT_PRINT)

Yet another cheetah translocated to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh died on Tuesday — mere weeks after the demise of a five-month-old cub. The development came even as India considers sourcing cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan due to ongoing biorhythm challenges. 

According to an statement, the Namibian male cheetah (Pawan) was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst bushes without any movement at around 10.30 am on Tuesday. Veterinarians were subsequently informed and a closer inspection disclosed that the front half of the cheetah's carcass, including the head, was inside the water. No external injuries were seen anywhere on the body.

Officials said that the preliminary cause of death appeared to be drowning. Further details will be shared after the postmortem report is received.

Also Read | 5-month-old Cheetah cub dies in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno Park

At least eight adult cheetahs and several cubs have lost their lives since the project was first introduced. There are now 24 cheetahs (including 12 adults and as many cubs) left in the Kuno National Park.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 07:06 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaAnother cheetah ’Pawan’ dies due to ’drowning’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue