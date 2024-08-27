Namibian cheetah, Pawan, died at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This comes mere weeks after the death of Gamini — a five-month-old African cheetah cub.

Yet another cheetah translocated to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh died on Tuesday — mere weeks after the demise of a five-month-old cub. The development came even as India considers sourcing cheetahs from Somalia, Tanzania, Sudan due to ongoing biorhythm challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to an statement, the Namibian male cheetah (Pawan) was found lying near the edge of a swollen nullah amidst bushes without any movement at around 10.30 am on Tuesday. Veterinarians were subsequently informed and a closer inspection disclosed that the front half of the cheetah's carcass, including the head, was inside the water. No external injuries were seen anywhere on the body.

Officials said that the preliminary cause of death appeared to be drowning. Further details will be shared after the postmortem report is received.

At least eight adult cheetahs and several cubs have lost their lives since the project was first introduced. There are now 24 cheetahs (including 12 adults and as many cubs) left in the Kuno National Park.