Another cooking gas subsidy hike may be on way

N.R. Bhanumurthy, the vice chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics University, said: “The ease in inflation may be limited to a couple of months only as food prices have started rising. Further the conflict in [West Asia] may impact oil prices and the impact of the El Niño phenomenon may be witnessed starting December which may further push food prices higher. So, inflationary pressure is seen in the months ahead and government may keep these factors in mind."