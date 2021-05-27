French pharmaceutical firm Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is likely to join the club of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing companies after they launched the final trial on Thursday.

Sanofi and GSK have launched a large Phase-3 trial enrolling 35,000 adult volunteers in the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The study will test the effectiveness of vaccine candidate formulas against the virus that spread from Wuhan, China. Besides, the firms said they will also do a study against South Africa's Covid-19 variant.

Sanofi and GSK will also study their vaccine's ability to work as a booster shot in people who had previously received another vaccine against coronavirus.

The Phase 2 trials already showed a strong immune response after a single shot in participants who had previously contracted the coronavirus.

Like most of the other jabs in circulation, the Sanofi-GSK vaccine would require two doses.

The firms are combining a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK's adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

If the trial becomes successful, the companies hope to launch their vaccine by the end of 2021 -- one year after Pfizer and Moderna jabs were approved by regulators.

