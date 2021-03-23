Another covid wave likely soon, warn health experts

“Pandemics by definition occur in waves and while different parts of the country have, over the last year, seen multiple waves, as a nation we seem now to be heading towards the second major wave. So far, the current spurt has been restricted to a few states such as Maharashtra. This jump in Maharashtra and the constant increase in many other states is an area of concern and is indicative of the looming second wave," said Himanshu Sikka, lead, health, IPE Global, a think tank and international development consultancy firm.

