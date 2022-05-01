Another Cyclone likely hit to Andaman Sea: IMD on its direction, intensity

Another Cyclone likely hit to Andaman Sea: IMD on its direction, intensity1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
- Since its May and the development area of the system is the Andaman Sea, there is a chance of the low pressure intensifying, IMD official hinted
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed a cyclonic circulation is forming over South Andaman Sea and the department is closely monitoring it. However, it is too early to predict its direction and other minute details.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed a cyclonic circulation is forming over South Andaman Sea and the department is closely monitoring it. However, it is too early to predict its direction and other minute details.
Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director-general of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said, "We are closely monitoring the possible formation of a cyclonic circulation in South Andaman Sea on May 4, under the influence of which a low-pressure system is likely to develop over the area by May 6 and intensify further in subsequent 24 hours."
Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the deputy director-general of the Regional Meteorological Centre, said, "We are closely monitoring the possible formation of a cyclonic circulation in South Andaman Sea on May 4, under the influence of which a low-pressure system is likely to develop over the area by May 6 and intensify further in subsequent 24 hours."
He further elaborated that the weather department is closely monitoring its possible development and subsequent intensity and direction that the system may take.
He further elaborated that the weather department is closely monitoring its possible development and subsequent intensity and direction that the system may take.
However, "it is too early to predict the direction of the system," Regional Meteorological Centre director G K Das told PTI and further hinted that since its May and the development area of the system is the Andaman Sea, there is a chance of the low pressure intensifying, but that can be determined after one or two days.
However, "it is too early to predict the direction of the system," Regional Meteorological Centre director G K Das told PTI and further hinted that since its May and the development area of the system is the Andaman Sea, there is a chance of the low pressure intensifying, but that can be determined after one or two days.
Meanwhile, Kolkata and several districts in south Bengal received welcome showers on Saturday after a gap of over two months, as the Met office predicted more nor'westers in the region owing to weather conditions.
Meanwhile, Kolkata and several districts in south Bengal received welcome showers on Saturday after a gap of over two months, as the Met office predicted more nor'westers in the region owing to weather conditions.
Saturday's nor'wester brought 31.2 mm rainfall at Dumdum in the city's northern limits, while 13.7 mm rainfall was recorded at Kolkata's Alipore Regional Met Centre.
Saturday's nor'wester brought 31.2 mm rainfall at Dumdum in the city's northern limits, while 13.7 mm rainfall was recorded at Kolkata's Alipore Regional Met Centre.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)