Another cyclone might hit the southern states

"The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 7kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 30th November 2020 over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal near Lat. 7.8° N and Long. 86.6°E, about 590 km east southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 1000 km east of Kanniyakumari (India)," IMD said.