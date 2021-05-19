After Cyclone Tauktae battered the states along the west coast, another cyclone is likely to hit the east coast by 26-27 May in less than a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Wednesday.

The MeT department has also said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May and it holds the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal - Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said.

It added that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around 21 May in association with the likely strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region.

New Low Pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal around 22 May To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm and reach West Bengal and Odisha Coast by 26 May. Sea conditions to remain rough in Bay of Bengal from 21 May onwards. Fishermen requested to return to shores.#CycloneAlert pic.twitter.com/eHnInU33y2 — NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) May 19, 2021

Other atmospheric and oceanic conditions like conducive environment for convection, sea surface temperatures are also favourable for persistent cloudiness over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of east-central and southeast Bay of Bengal around 22 May.

These conditions will help in the formation of a low-pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May.

Fishermen and boats will be advised not to venture out in the sea from 22 May.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 4555 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal on May 23, the MeT department has said.

Under the influence of these systems, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on May 22 and 23.

Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely to commence from the evening of 25 . The intensity of the rainfall will increase substantially.

April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness the formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.

'Extremely severe cyclone' Tauktae has left behind a trail of destruction in Gujarat, leaving more than 40 people dead and uprooting thousands of trees. It also caused widespread damage in Mumbai and Karnataka.

May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.