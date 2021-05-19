The weather department has warned of another cyclone that is likely to hit the advance over the Bay of Bengal around May 21.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cyclonic circulation has been lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"Southwest Monsoon likely to advance into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level," IMD said.

If the cyclone forms, it will be called 'Yaas', a name was given by Oman.

Sunitha Devi, in charge, cyclones at the IMD said that is a likelihood of formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal next week, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Sunitha said that the sea surface temperature is above normal by 1-2 degrees Celsius both over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This is the favourable condition for the development of a cyclone, she added.

On the other hand, Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology at Skymet Weather told the daily even if the cyclone forms it will move towards Myanmar and not towards the Indian coast.

"A low-pressure area is developing. It may intensify into a depression or a cyclone. As of now, the models are indicating that it is likely to move towards Myanmar and not towards the Indian coast," Palawat said

