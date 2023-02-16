Another day, another pride: IFS officer shares lioness flock on Gujarat street | Video
- In a recent video, posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, a pride of lioness can be seen roaming freely on the streets of Gujarat.
Scrolling down the any particular social media website and then getting hooked by animal videos is a common phenomenon these day. Because of this, people post animal videos which also becomes viral.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×