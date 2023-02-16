Home / News / India /  Another day, another pride: IFS officer shares lioness flock on Gujarat street | Video
Scrolling down the any particular social media website and then getting hooked by animal videos is a common phenomenon these day. Because of this, people post animal videos which also becomes viral.

In a recent video, posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Wednesday, a pride of lioness can be seen roaming freely on the streets of Gujarat.

"Another day, Another pride…Walking on the streets of Gujarat", the caption read.

Following the video was post, it has garnered over three lakh and ninety thousand views and over six thousand four hundred likes.

Netizens have flocked the comment box after the video was posted.

A user wrote, "Imagine driving in a two wheeler and taking a left turn from a street into this lion pride on the road!". "Such sights used to be stuff if my nightmares - and then I would wake up and realize we are living in a city so wild animals can’t come walking into the streets - but - we made the mistake of building our streets around their forests so they will roam around like this! Terrible", another user wrote.

Susanta Nanda often shares such stunning videos from his handle. Earlier, the IFS officer had shared a video on Twitter showcasing how a leopard survives in a tiger-dominated territory, whihc also became viral.

