Another dowry horror in Uttar Pradesh: Police constable’s wife burnt alive, ‘writhing in pain… battling for life’

In a shocking incident, wife of a serving police constable in was set on fire over dowry demand and she is currently battling for life. Meanwhile, all six members of a family, including the husband, are on the run.

Police in Amroha district have registered a case against all six of them under serious charges of domestic violence and attempted murder.

The development comes amid outrage over the suspected dowry murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati who was allegedly set ablaze in Greater Noida's Sirsa village on August 21.

32-year-old Parul, a trained nurse, suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to Delhi in critical condition. She was set on fire by the family after their dowry demands went unmet.

The incident occured in Narangpur village. The woman' s husband, Devendra—a Uttar Pradesh Police constable recently transferred from Rampur to Bareilly—was on leave at the time

Later, Parul's brother filed complaint her husband Devendra, his mother, and four male relatives identified as Sonu, Gajesh, Jitendra and Santosh.

"All six accused are currently missing. A search operation is underway," said police said.

Noting that they were alerted neighbours early on Tuesday, Parul's mother, Anita told NDTV,"When I reached the spot, my daughter was writhing in pain, badly burnt," she said. "She was taken to the nearest hospital but had to be referred to Delhi due to her condition. She is fighting for her life."

Anita said her daughter married Devendra around 13 years ago. The couple has twin children, a boy and a girl.

In the Greater Noida case, police have arrested the victim Nikki's husband Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit . Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security for Nikki's family and witnesses