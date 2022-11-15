Another earthquake strikes Nepal, fourth in 2 weeks time

Another earthquake strikes Nepal, fourth in 2 weeks time1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:35 PM IST
- Earthquake monitoring agency said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala in Nepal at 6:18 pm
Another earthquake hit Nepal on Tuesday evening. Informing the same, National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala of Accham district in Nepal at 6:18pm. This is the fourth earthquake the country saw in just two weeks' time.