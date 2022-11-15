Home / News / India /  Another earthquake strikes Nepal, fourth in 2 weeks time

Another earthquake strikes Nepal, fourth in 2 weeks time

1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 07:35 PM IST Livemint
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala in Nepal at 6:18 pmtrict, Nepal, Wednesday, Nov.9, 2022. A government official said the quake has killed at least six people while they were asleep in their houses in a remote, sparsely populated mountain village. (AP Photo/Dil Bahadur Singh) (AP)

  • Earthquake monitoring agency said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala in Nepal at 6:18 pm

Another earthquake hit Nepal on Tuesday evening. Informing the same, National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala of Accham district in Nepal at 6:18pm. This is the fourth earthquake the country saw in just two weeks' time.

No casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet.

On Saturday, Delhi, NCR and some other northern states, including cities like New Tehri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Pauri and others felt tremors when an earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted Nepal, 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the mountain country was jolted by  a 4.1-magnitude quake. Its epicentre was at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district, situated 750 km from Kathmandu. A total of 6 people died in the incident.

 

 

 

