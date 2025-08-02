Op Akhal: One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam; operation continues

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, police said.

Security forces said Friday's search operation had turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in the forest area in the south Kashmir district's Akhal opened fire at the forces.

The SOG, J&K Police, Army, and CRPF are conducting this retaliatory encounter, which has continued for a second day on Saturday.

According to Chinar Corps, the Indian Army tweeted, the “intermittent and intense firefight continued through the night.”

“Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the nooze while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far,” they said.

The operation, Op Akhal, is continuing, they added.

On Friday, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Akhal after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

The official said the cordon is being strengthened, and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area.

This comes days after three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror operation, named Op Mahadev, took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.