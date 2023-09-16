Breaking News
Another encounter in J-K's Baramulla after Anantnag operation1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
Terrorists engage in encounter with Army and Baramulla Police in forward area of Uri, Hathlanga, Jammu and Kashmir.
An encounter has started between terrorists and the Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.
16 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST
