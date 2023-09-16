Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Another encounter in J-K's Baramulla after Anantnag operation

1 min read 16 Sep 2023, 08:58 AM IST Livemint

Terrorists engage in encounter with Army and Baramulla Police in forward area of Uri, Hathlanga, Jammu and Kashmir.

An encounter has started between terrorists and the Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri. (ANI)

An encounter has started between terrorists and the Army and Baramulla Police in the forward area of Uri, Hathlanga in Baramulla district, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This comes at a time when an operation is underway in the Anantnag district to neutralize terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its fourth day on Saturday.

Kashmir police informed that one terrorist was killed in Uri, Baramulla district on Saturday and the search for other militants is still ongoing.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

Updated: 16 Sep 2023, 09:29 AM IST
