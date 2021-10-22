Poland has recognized Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland, the country's embassy in New Delhi informed on Friday.

In July, Belgium recognised Covishield vaccine, which has been developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

"Belgium recognises Covishield, the Astra Zeneca vaccine produced by Serum Institute of India and distributed by COVAX. An important decision for India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh in the fight against vaccine inequality," the embassy of Belgium in India said.

Charge d'affaires of Belgium embassy, Arnaud Lion said that recognition of Covishield by his country will have a positive impact for everyone getting the vaccine shot in India and abroad.

"On 7 July, the inter-ministerial conference in Belgium decided to recognize the Covishield vaccination, which will have a positive impact I hope for everyone in India and outside India being vaccinated with Covishield," Lion was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Till last month, as many as eighteen countries of European Union had approved the Covishield vaccine. These were Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

